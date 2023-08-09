CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With Beyoncé coming to the Queen City Wednesday, crews are assembling the stage for Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour stopping at Bank of America stadium.

The highly anticipated concert is already expected to be a big boost for local businesses.

“I think it’s great because for a lot of people, but it is really nice to have her come here and just recognize that she has such a big fan base and especially in Charlotte,” said Beyoncé Fan Katie Beltran.

Resident Culture’s South End location is one of the largest establishments near BOA Stadium. The brewery owners are capitalizing on the energy of the tour by offering several specials like trivia, a lemonade stand and free rides to the stadium.

“Our capacity is around 300 or 400,” Sydney Horton, events director at Resident Culture said. “So, we would love to have that and hit our capacity. We are open until pretty late past or normal hours.”

Staff got into formation in July for the pair of Luke Combs concerts, where half-a-million people packed into uptown for his two-day stay.

“It was absolutely crazy and people were pre-gaming all day leading up to the concert,” Horton said. “It was pretty packed in here and then same with afterwards.”

Beyoncé becomes the first woman to headline a concert at Bank of America Stadium. Her latest album “Renaissance” celebrates the LGBTQ community.

“With everything going on in the news, but also you know, what [Beyoncé] stands for and kind of the culture around her, you know, her recent album and just her as a person like she’s such a performer so I could not miss this opportunity and I’m really excited,” said Beltran.

The doors for the concert open Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be several roads and streets closed in the stadium area. The Coterie Concept is hosting the Road to Renaissance Experience. Lincoln Street Kitchen and Cocktails is hosting a Bey Hive Happy Hour starting at 4 p.m.