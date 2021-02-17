How some private schools have been keeping kids safe in class for months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One private school in Huntersville has been back inside the classroom for almost six months working to keep students safe in the middle of a pandemic.

Teachers at Christ The King Catholic High School spray down desks with sanitizer and students wipe down the desks at the end of every class.

The extra steps have become as routine as wearing masks because no one really wants to go back to the way it was.

“It kind of breaks your heart when you think about it,” said Steven Delvaux, an AP U.S. History and AP U.S. Government teacher at the school.

He remembers last spring when the pandemic started…and students and teachers were forced into learning from home.

“Personally I saw over the two months the students were getting depressed and you could visually see that depression start to sink in.”

The students learned from home, but they didn’t like it.

“It’s so hard for me to be online because I don’t focus very well so online I would get so distracted and not learn anything,” said sophomore Gavin Hartnett.

He says he practices what he preaches to his classmates

“Try to keep social gatherings outside of school down to a minimum because if you want to be in school and get that learning experience, you want to limit yourself who you’re hanging out with.”

There are about 330 9th through 12th graders at the private school. The principal says only eight students have chosen to learn remotely and not come inside the school building, which has been open for in-person learning five days a week for each student since August.

“I think the first broad stroke of success is keep your campus closed, know who’s coming and going, but always be open to visitors but they need appointments,” said Principal Carl Semmler.

The school has only gone remote once this school year around Thanksgiving when many students were quarantined mostly because of exposure.

There’s not an exact science, but they’re all speaking the same language when it comes to in-person learning.

“The kids are happy, and they’re safe, and they’re getting taught.”