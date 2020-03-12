How to properly wash your hands

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ve heard it repeatedly amid the coronavirus pandemic: wash your hands.

We looked into the CDC’s guidelines for properly washing your hands to kill germs and bacteria which could help stop the spread of viruses and illnesses.

First, they say you should wet your hands with clean, running water.

Turn off the tap and apply soap.

Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers and under your fingernails.

Next, scrub for at least 20 seconds, which is how long it takes to sing the birthday song twice.

Then you should rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Experts say most germs will be washed down the drain.

Doctors prefer good handwashing over hand sanitizer unless sanitizer of your only option.

By the way, are you tired of singing the birthday song? Here’s a list of 31 songs to wash your hands to while preventing the spread of coronavirus