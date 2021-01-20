How to score a McDonald’s cheeseburger for 25 cents Thursday

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

(NEXSTAR) – On Thursday, you can buy a McDonald’s cheeseburger for only 25 cents as part of the fast food chain’s ongoing “Throwback Thursday” deal.

But there’s a catch: To get the deal, you must order from the McDonald’s app and spend at least $1.

Next Thursday, January 28, McDonald’s is offering another promotion, this time for a small shake for 25 cents (with the same restrictions applied).

Upcoming offerings included a 20-cent apple pie and 35-cent large fries.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s added three new chicken sandwiches to its menu: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.

The chicken sandwiches are available at restaurants nationwide.

