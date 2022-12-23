SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – High winds from an arctic front are knocking over trees and power lines in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

This is causing thousands of residents to be without power.

So, how should you treat a red light without power? You simply treat it like a four-way stop.

If you arrive at the red light at the same time as another car — or even two other cars — the car farthest to the right goes first.

If four cars stop at the same time. The car that stopped first has the right of way, then the car to the right and so on in a clockwise manner.

According to police, if the traffic signal is flashing, pay attention to the color.

One direction will flash yellow and the opposite direction red. Those with flashing red must stop and yield to traffic.

Residents are asked to not call 911 if traffic signals are not operating due to a power outage.