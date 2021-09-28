‘I can’t believe this.’ Weekend party at Steele Creek rental property turns violent; two homes shot into

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Folks can see the damage clear as day; bullet holes in several windows at a home on Glenburn Lane. Bullet holes in multiple windows across the two-story home.

For the home’s owner, Chenille Porter, just knowing it happened is frustrating.

“It potentially endangered lives and did an astronomical amount of damage to property, so I’m beyond ticked off,” said Porter.

Porter, in addition to being homeowner, does short-term rentals there. She said a woman in her 30s had rented out the home this past weekend through an online vacation rental service. By late Saturday night, neighbors said the rental had become the site of a party that eventually turned violent.

“I can’t believe this transpired,” Porter said.

In an incident report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the home shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.

Five teens were found in the home, three 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 14-year old, according to the report. Neighbors told FOX 46, however, that dozens of cars lined the neighborhood with just as many people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

In addition to the bullet hole damage at the rental property, police and neighbors said another home across the street was also struck with bullets, mainly to the garage area and a nearby window.

No one was injured in the incident, said CMPD.

Neighbors who did not wish to speak on the record said that short-term rentals are an issue in the neighborhood. A search on numerous short-term rental sites yielded multiple properties that could be rented out in the Berewick community of Steele Creek, where the incident happened.

FOX 46 reached out for a comment from the Berewick HOA and from the short-term renter of the property, and have so far not heard back.

Evolve Vacation Rentals, which managed the property, said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by this event. Safety is a top priority at Evolve and we monitor all incoming bookings for potential red flags. This particular booking was approved as a small gathering without flags; however, the resulting events are an upsetting breach of contract and trust. We have banned the guest from the Evolve platform and are working to provide ongoing support to our homeowner and the authorities.”

“My clientele and people that rent from me are upstanding,” said Porter. “I’ve never had this issue, ever.”