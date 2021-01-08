“I said something’s up, we need to get out of there.” Rep. Clyburn speaks about insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – “They took me down some places that I never knew existed in the Capitol.” U.S. Representative James Clyburn on Friday recalled the moments when insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol building during a joint session to approve the Electoral College votes.

Rep. Clyburn said the day began with a meeting to get last-minute questions answered about the upcoming session to approve the presidential election.

Not too far away was a rally of pro-Trump supporters angry over outcome of the election.

He said an administration staff member spoke with forces on the Hill to “make sure things were going according to expectations,” and was assured by leadership, by the Sergeant in Arms, that “everything was in place.”

Later, Rep. Clyburn was on the floor when the process started with a joint session at one o’clock in the afternoon.

“Immediately I knew there was going to be some trouble because when the Republicans came to the floor, they refused – they downright refused – to adhere to the instructions. This kind of stuff is sending signals out to these people.”

Vice President Mike Pence opened the session. “We were discussing Arizona, and all of a sudden, I saw the Speaker (Pelosi) leaving the podium and I knew that something was wrong,” he recalled.

Once she left the floor, Clyburn said he looked at a young woman, a South Carolina native, who served as one of the supervisors of his security team.

“She looked at me and beckoned for me to come to her. As I went over, (there) was a look on her face. I said something’s up. We need to get out of there.”

He said, “they took me down some places that I never knew existed in the Capitol and out into some areas that I was familiar with – out into an automobile which I refer to as the ‘truck.’

Clyburn was whisked away to an undisclosed location. “When I got into the truck, she asked me ‘the building has been breached. Do you want to go home, or do you want to go to the undisclosed location?’ I said take me home. After about two blocks she said ‘we can’t take you home. We have to take you to this undisclosed location.’ My truck pulled up at the same time Nancy Pelosi’s truck pulled up.”

The Congressman from South Carolina said Democratic leadership was moved into one area and the Republican leadership was sent to another. There were interactions between both leaders.

“I’ve got to say this. Some of my friends will get upset with me- but Mitch McConnell was great. We worked together. Not just to make that visit a good visit, but to put in place getting back to the Capitol and getting back to the business at hand to ensure a peaceful transfer.”

Clyburn said they were at the undisclosed location for four to five hours. “After some back and forth we went back to the Capitol,” he said.

It was during that time the U.S. Capitol was infiltrated by the pro-Trump mob. Windows and furniture were damaged. Offices were broken into and rioters climbed over walls and fought with law enforcement.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT – Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

At least five people were killed in the riot, including a Capitol police officer.

The following day, Congressman Clyburn said his staff was rattled. “It sends chills up and down my spine,” he noted.

“I went to my office yesterday and my iPad was missing. Everything else seemed to be intact,” but the door was shattered, he noted. Clyburn’s staff members later said that they removed his iPad for safety reasons.

Earlier today I told a group of reporters that I believed my iPad to have been missing on Wednesday.



I have since learned that my iPad is safe and sound.



In the chaos on Wednesday, a staffer moved it to a more secure location and other staff was not aware. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) January 8, 2021

“I thought for sure we would see, at least, the kind of presence we saw during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations when the building was protected from peaceful – and I want to emphasize that – peaceful demonstrators. People who came in peace. Not bringing Molotov cocktails, backpacks, firearms, and led bombs,” he said.

“We were trying to complete the electoral process, as our constitution commands us to do, we witnessed an unprecedented disruption of that process by a group of thugs who reacted to an unprecedented request from our president… and most importantly Commander in Chief.”

Once lawmakers returned to the Capitol to restart the session, many on both sides – Republican and Democrat – denounced the actions that led to the riot and the chaos that reined inside the Capitol that Wednesday afternoon. Many also changed their minds when it came to objecting to the election results.