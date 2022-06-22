COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Feeling lucky, South Carolinians?

The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are identical this week, each $312 million.

Powerball players can play on Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. for a chance at the multi-million dollar jackpot. The Mega Millions drawing is on Friday at 11 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing.

SC Lottery officials said the previous draws saw more than 15,000 winning tickets sold across the state.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 293 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million.