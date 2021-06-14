If Queen Elizabeth wants to cut a cake with a sword, she sure CAN! – Plus, how she fakes it…

HOUSTON (KIAH) Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth proved once again why she is an “O-G” at the G7 in Cornwall.

To start with, she celebrated her 95th birthday by cutting her cake . . . wielding a SWORD as Camilla Parker Bowles walked with her to the table.

Someone told her a knife was also on the table and here’s what she had to say about that.

Her Majesty wielding a sharp sword, and an even sharper tongue 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PulzMpj86Y — Thomas Newton (@SkyTNewton) June 11, 2021

Later on her birthday, the Queen met with world leaders including President Biden… when she got sassy again during a photo op.

“Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”