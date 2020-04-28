If you miss ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Council of Dads’ wants to fill that hole in your hart

(NBC) — There’s a new family drama on NBC that aims to pull at your heartstrings. “Council of Dads” returns on Thursday, April 30 to News 2. If you missed it the first time around, don’t worry, an encore of the pilot episode will begin the emotional 2-hour block at 8 p.m., followed by a brand new episode at 9 p.m.

In the pilot episode, we see Scott (Tom Everett Scott), a loving father of five, have his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. Scott calls on a few of his closest allies to step in as back-up dads for every stage of his growing family’s life.

He assembles a trusted group of role models that includes Anthony (Clive Standen), his oldest friend; Larry (Michael O’Neill), his friend from AA; and Oliver (J. August Richards), his surgeon and best friend to his wife, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies). These men agree to devote themselves to supporting and guiding Scott’s amazing family through all the triumphs and challenges life has to offer — just in case he ever can’t be there to do so himself.

In Episode 2 titled, “I’m Not Fine,” Robin grapples with how a “Council of Dads” could really function in their day-to-day life as Larry takes on his responsibilities with passion.

Luly (Michele Weaver) has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle (Sharon Leal), and learns about her early life with Scott, while she and Evan (Steven Silver) make plans for a move to New York. And Charlotte (Thalia Tran) explores her family tree.

About “Council of Dads”

“Council of Dads” stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, J. August Richards, Blue Chapman, Emjay Anthony, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Steven Silver, Michael O’Neill, and Tom Everett Scott.