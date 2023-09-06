BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s officially September, and you all know what that means: It’s no longer too early to decorate for fall. If you’re looking for some pieces to freshen up your spooky season decor, you’re going to want to head for your nearest Ikea. The retailer known for its affordable furniture and home accessories just dropped its first-ever Halloween collection, and it’s everything.

We should have known that Ikea would deliver the Scandi-inspired Halloween line of our dreams. Every piece in this collection is neutral enough to fit into any decor style but still brings all the spooky vibes your home needs to celebrate the best of all the seasons: fall. But beware. You’ll want to grab these cute (and spooky) products before they disappear like a ghost in the night.

8 must-haves from Ikea’s Halloween collection

Kustfyr Tealight Holder

Nothing is spookier than long-legged spiders crawling across your table or mantle, and these creepy, crawly tealight holders can make it happen. They look just like spiders, and when you place a lit tealight in the middle, the long legs cast eerie shadows that up their spooky factor even more.

Kustfyr Throw in White/Black

This cozy throw blanket is perfect for curling up to watch a scary Halloween movie. Featuring embroidered ghosts and a soft, fringed edge, it’s made from soft, durable cotton that’s machine-washable for easy cleaning and care.

Kustfyr LED Table Lamp, Battery-Operated Ghost

No Halloween party is complete without mood lighting provided by this ghost-shaped LED table lamp. Its purple light delivers a soft glow that sets just the right atmosphere for a frightfully good time.

Kustfyr LED Wreath, Artificial Battery-Operated/Outdoor

This fall wreath is made of bare branches that evoke a spooky forest where ghosts and monsters could appear at any turn. Switch on its battery-operated LED lights for a purple glow that lights up your wall or porch for up to six hours (with a built-in timer to turn it on or off at the same times each day).

Kustfyr Door Mat in black

This door mat’s seasonal greeting will make sure every visitor to your home knows you’re feeling the spirit of the spooky season. Plus, it’s made from natural coil perfect for trapping dirt before it comes inside.

Kustfyr Decoration, Glass/Pumpkin

Pumpkins are practically synonymous with Halloween. This decorative gourd brings fall vibes to wherever you place it and creates an extra pretty display when the sun shines through its orange glass.

Molnart LED Bulb E26 120-Lumen

These bell-shaped LED bulbs spread a warm glow through brown-colored glass, while the unique shape lends a special touch to your fall decor.

Kustfyr Bag in Black and White

This oversized carrying bag is perfect to snag at Ikea to hold all the treasures you pick up from the new Halloween collection. Then, repurpose it as a trick-or-treating vessel. It can hold a whopping three gallons of candy.

