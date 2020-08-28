Illinois Popeyes manager charged with sexually abusing teen worker

MARKHAM, Ill. (WGN) — A manager at a Popeyes in suburban Markham, Illinois has been charged with sexually abusing a teenage worker.

Mohammed Shaikh, 40, the manager at the Markham restaurant was charged with criminal sexual abuse and attempted criminal sexual assault of a teenage worker in January.

Markham police called him a predator who repeatedly targeted teenage employees.

Police Chief Terry White said Shaikh would attempt to lock employees in the bathroom or in the office. He said the department knows of at least seven alleged victims — all female employees between the ages of 15 and 18.

Officials started investigating in July after the teen’s parents came forward to report the manager.

Shaikh has posted bond and is due back in court on Sept. 9 while police continue to investigate.

The police chief believes there could be more victims and he’s asking anyone who knows anything to contact Markham police.

Popeyes released the following statement: