Improving safety in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s attorney general office says nearly half of all violent crimes in america are gang related.

In georgia, the number of gang recruits continues to increase with 71-thousand gang affiliates and more than 1500 suspected gang networks.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, explores how state lawmakers are pushing to keep gangs out and keep you safe.

One of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s priorities is to fund public safety and reduce gang activity.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

“It’s been happening for a long time. We have over 70,000 gang members in our state. We have the Mexican drug cartel that’s controlling drug trafficking through big parts of our country including Georgia and we need to do something about it.”

Jesse Petrea

“We have got 1500 gangs, 70,000 gang members and they are responsible for most of your violent crimes.”

That’s why Governor Kemp wants to allocate 2-million dollars to create 7 new G-B-I- positions to tackle gangs.

Jesse Petrea

“To address the issue of jurisdiction to allow the GBI to take the lead even in local areas.”

Governor Brian Kemp

“Georgia is the hub of the Mexican drug cartel – it doesn’t matter what part of the state you are in, they are operating in it”

Jesse Petrea

“This is a huge issue – whether it’s drugs, sex crimes, violent crimes, human trafficking – all of these are issues by organized gangs.”

State lawmakers passed one of the toughest gang bills back five years back.

Jesse petrea

“Back in 2015, in the country, and Georgia has one of the strongest bills in the country and we want to do it better.”

“Major societal issues like fatherlessness and poverty — the number one cause of poverty — is fatherlness. Those issues make it more likely that individuals will find themselves in gang activity.”

Governor Kemp wants to create a state wide database to help agencies work together to catch gangs.

Jesse Petrea

“The other thing we have to do is to hone in our schools through campus officers and capturing our young people. The community has to do this job, our churches, schools, community groups, neighborhoods. We have to catch these kids before they get involved in gang activity.”

The Attorney General’s Office says criminals are now using social media to recruit to target younger audiences.

The Georgia Gang Investigators Association says nearly all but two Georgia counties reported a rise in gang activity and 155 school districts reported suspected gang activity, and that gang activity has slowly gone up year-by-year since 2005.