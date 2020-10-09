Live: Pelosi discusses 25th Amendment, legislation to create the Commission on Presidential Capacity

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. are set to introduce the ‘Commission on Presidential Capacity’ legislation Friday morning. The legislation was announced Thursday and questions President Donald Trump’s fitness to serve.

The legislation would allow Congress to intervene under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and remove the president from executive duties.

Just weeks before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said Trump needs to disclose more about his health after his COVID-19 diagnosis. She noted Trump’s “strange tweet” halting talks on a new coronavirus aid package and said Americans need to know when, exactly, he first contracted COVID-19 as others in the White House became infected. On Friday, she plans to roll out the legislation that would launch the commission for review.

“The public needs to know the health condition of the president,” Pelosi said, invoking the 25th Amendment, which allows a president’s Cabinet or Congress to intervene when a president is unable to conduct the duties of the office.

Trump responded swiftly via Twitter.

“Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation. They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!” the president said.

The president’s opponents have discussed invoking the 25th Amendment for some time, but are raising it now, so close to Election Day, as the campaigns are fast turning into a referendum on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 210,000 Americans have died and millions more infected by the virus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump says he “feels great” after being hospitalized and is back at work in the White House and plans to resume campaigning soon. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a Thursday memo that Saturday marks 10 days after the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, and that he fully anticipates “the President’s safe return to public engagement at that time.” Conley noted the president “responded extremely well to treatment,” without adverse therapeutic effects.

Congress is not in legislative session, and so any serious consideration of the measure, let alone votes in the House or Senate, is unlikely. But the bill serves as a political tool to stoke questions about Trump’s health during the coronavirus pandemic as his own White House is hit by an outbreak infecting top aides, staff and visitors, including senators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that he had stopped going to the White House two months ago because he disagreed with its coronavirus protocols. His last visit was Aug. 6.

“My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing,” McConnell said at a campaign stop in northern Kentucky for his own reelection.

On Friday, Pelosi along Raskin, a constitutional law professor, plan to roll out the legislation that would create a commission as outlined under the 25th Amendment, which was passed by Congress and ratified in 1967 as a way to ensure a continuity of power in the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

It says the vice president and a majority of principal officers of the executive departments “or of such other body as Congress” may by law provide a declaration to Congress that the president “is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” At that point, the vice president would immediately assume the powers of acting president.

Trump halted talks this week on the new coronavirus aid package, sending the economy reeling. He later reversed course and has restarted talks, now saying he wants a “skinny” relief bill.

It all came in a series of tweets and comments days after he returned to the White House after his hospitalization with COVID-19.

First, Trump told the Republican leaders in Congress on Tuesday to quit negotiating on an aid package. By Wednesday he was trying to bring everyone back to the table for his priority items — including $1,200 stimulus checks for almost all adult Americans.

Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats are “still at the table” and her office resumed conversations with top negotiator Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

She said she told Mnuchin she was willing to consider a measure to prop up the airline industry, which is facing widespread layoffs. But that aid, she said, must go alongside broader legislation that includes the kind of COVID-19 testing, tracing and health practices that Democrats say are needed as part of a national strategy to “crush the virus.”

“The president remains committed to, we’d like to see airline aid,” said White House advisor Alyssa Farah. “We’d like to see sort of a skinny piecemeal bill if we’re able to get that, that will deal with PPP [Paycheck Protection Program] and with direct payments. But we’re open to going with something bigger, but we’re not going to operate from the 2.2 trillion that the speaker laid out.”

Democrats have made it clear they will not do a piecemeal approach until the Trump administration signs off on a broader, comprehensive plan they are proposing for virus testing, tracing and other actions to stop its spread. They have scaled back a $3 trillion measure to a $2.2 trillion proposal. The White House presented a $1.6 trillion counter offer. Talks were ongoing when Trump shut them down.

“There’s no question that the proximity to the election has made this much more challenging,” McConnell said.