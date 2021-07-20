Indian Trail rescue says ducks were being used as target practice

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Waterfowl Rescue recently saved 43 ducks from Martin Luther King Park in Statesville after several reports of injured and domestic ducks in the area.

Getting injured and surrendered birds is an unfortunate part of the job for the rescue, but when the reports from Statesville started to get increasingly cruel, Jennifer Gordon knew it was time to step in.

“We had gotten a duck that had been shot with some BB pellets. And then we had a duck come down that was beat,” said the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue director. “We had a lady come in that week, who brought us another bird that was injured, and said she had found a duck with its feet cut off.”

Gordon and her team coordinated with the City of Statesville and spent the entire day on July 10 collecting injured and domestic ducks in the park. Domestic ducks are not meant for the wild and are often dumped by owners who no longer want them.

“Those ducks are unable to fly, they can’t always find their own food, and their instincts have been bred out of them,” said Gordon.

Gordon said eliminating domestic ducks from the wild can help wild ducks flourish.

“You’ll see nutritional deficiencies in wild waterfowl at the park that you won’t find in the wild because when you introduce the domestic ducks, like the ones who are begging for food and they eat the food, the wild waterfowl gets lazy and they stop looking for food too,” she said.

Usually, the food given to ducks in the wild is not a healthy option and can lead to numerous health problems.

Now, the folks at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue are getting the ducks ready for adoption.

“We look for homes where most people have land. You have to be zoned for farm animals. And they do make great pets,” said Gordon. “It was very rewarding to go in and know that those animals are going to be safe now and that they’re not going to have any more abuse.”

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has a 24/7 hotline you can use to contact them if you see a bird that needs rescuing. They also encourage people to take photo evidence if they see any animal being abused.