Individual barricaded on bus with knife in Asheville injured in officer-involved shooting

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man who barricaded himself on a bus in Asheville with a knife was shot by police Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the bus was evacuated as crisis negotiators worked to get the suspect out of the bus.

The individual reportedly barricaded inside the after Asheville Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) police tried to serve the person with open warrants.

Officers negotiated with the man for 90 minutes and attempted to keep him from hurting himself. Police said the man was stabbing himself during negotiations before he got off the bus and charged officers with the knife. Officers then used their tasers and shot the suspect.

The suspect, 35-years-old, was taken to Mission Hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.