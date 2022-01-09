‘Inexcusable.’ Parents arrested after baby overdoses on Fentanyl in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two parents are in jail after their 14-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl. The baby is in the hospital recovering.

Monroe Police arrested Tyler Shelton Perry, 29, and Nichole Gale, 27, for felony child abuse this week.

Perry is also facing several other drug charges, including trafficking in opium or heroin.

“If you’re an adult and you decide to do something stupid that’s on you, but when you do something and it affects your child or it affects some innocent child like that, it’s inexcusable,” said Pete Hovanec, the Communications Director for the City of Monroe.

Hovanec said, police are now looking at how Perry was able to get a hold of all the drugs in the house.

“But if we can find the suppliers, there’s been a huge movement to hold suppliers accountable,” said Hovanec. “That’s what our guys are really working hard on.”

Perry’s next court date is on February 10, 2022.