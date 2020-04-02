Inmate at NC prison is positive for coronavirus, officials say

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate at a North Carolina prison tested positive for coronavirus, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The patient, who is the first at a North Carolina prison, is at the Caledonia Correctional Complex. The offender is in isolation at the minimum-security facility in Halifax. The person “exhibited symptoms of a viral infection” on March 24 and was placed in quarantine the following day, the release said.

The patient is a male in his 60s.

“We have prepared long and hard for this day,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “This is not a surprise and we are following the infectious disease protocols we have in place for exactly this type of situation. Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the men and women in our care.”

NCDPS said offenders in the prison system who have fevers, coughs, or any other symptoms of respiratory illness are being quarantines from the general population. New offenders are also being isolated for 14 days, the release said.