Inmate dies after being stabbed by another offender at NC prison

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – An inmate died after being attacked by another offender during an altercation at a prison in Greene County, according to a news release.

Charles Rogers, 75, was stabbed with a homemade weapon around 4:37 p.m. on Thursday at the Maury Correctional Institution. Facility medical personnel performed life-saving procedures on the scene. Rogers was pronounced dead at 4:36 p.m., the release said.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

No further information was released.

