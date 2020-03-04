Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham is offering elbow bumps instead of handshakes, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is putting her hand over her heart in greeting. Sen. Bill Cassidy is offering up hand sanitizer and Sen. Marco Rubio is washing his hands so often that he has “to start moisturizing.”

In a city where the meet-and-greet is hardwired into the culture of political life, the coronavirus is rapidly changing the norms — even before a first case arrives in the nation's capital.