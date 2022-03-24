(NEXSTAR) – From romance scams to real estate schemes, the U.S. saw over 847,000 complaints of suspected internet crimes in 2021, a new FBI report shows. That’s a 7% increase from 2020.

The reported complaints amounted to financial losses totaling more than $6.9 billion. According to the FBI, business email and email account compromises left the largest toll of nearly $2.4 billion.

After email compromises, the FBI reports these crimes financially impacted victims hardest:

Investment scams/fraud: $1.4 billion

Confidence fraud/romance scams: $956 million

Personal data breaches: $517 million

Real estate/rental schemes: $350 million

Tech support scams: $347 million

The most common internet crime and the financial losses varied by state. In Utah, for example, non-payment/non-delivery crimes – meaning goods or services are shipped but never paid for, or payment is sent but the goods or services are never received – impacted the most victims. Victims lost the most money, more than $29.7 million – to business email or account email comprises, according to the FBI report.

A state-by-state breakdown of internet crimes reported in 2021 can be found here.

South Carolinians lost $42.7 million to cybercrimes in 2021.

According to the FBI, those living in California were hit hardest by internet crimes, with victim losses totaling more than $1.2 billion. That is over twice the loss reported by Texas victims, which was $606 million, according to the FBI.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest victim losses:

California: $1.2 billion Texas: $606 million New York: $560 million Florida: $528 million Pennsylvania: $207 million New Jersey: $203 million Illinois: $184 million Michigan: $181 million Virginia: $172 million Washington: $157 million

Most of these states also had the highest number of victims. California, again, topped out the list, reporting more than 67,000 internet crime victims in 2021. The second-highest state was Texas with over 41,000 victims.

The 10 states with the most victims are:

California: 67,095 Florida: 15, 855 Texas: 41, 148 New York: 29, 065 Illinois: 17,999 Nevada: 17,706 Ohio: 17,510 Pennsylvania: 17, 262 Washington: 13,903 New Jersey: 12,817

Map: State-by-state breakdown of internet crime victims, 2021

The full FBI report can be found here.