Iredell-Statesville math teacher suspended with pay during investigation

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An Iredell-Statesville school teacher has been suspended with pay during an Iredell Sheriff’s Office investigation.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, Elizabeth Wright, a math teacher at Agriculture and Science Early College, was suspended on August 13.

Wright was a math teacher at North Iredell Middle School from 2012 through 2017.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office released this statement to FOX 46:

“We are currently working an investigation which came to us from the Iredell-Statesville School System. It came is as suspicious activity and was assigned to our Special Victims Unit for follow up. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.”

