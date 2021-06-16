IRS launches new online tool to help families register for monthly child tax credit

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The IRS unveiled a new online tool to help low-income families register for a monthly Child Tax Credit.

The tool provides a free and easy way for eligible people who don’t make enough income to have an income tax return-filing obligation to provide the IRS the basic information needed—name, address, and Social Security numbers—to figure and issue their Advance Child Tax Credit payments.

This tool is an update of last year’s IRS Non-filers tool and is designed to help eligible individuals who don’t normally file income tax returns register for the $1,400 third round of stimulus checks.

People also can claim the Recovery Rebate Credit for any amount of the first two rounds of Economic Impact Payments they may have missed.

Often, these are individuals and families who receive little or no income, including those experiencing homelessness and other underserved groups. This new tool is available only on IRS.gov.

Families who claim the Child Tax Credit for 2021 will receive up to $3,000 per qualifying child, who is between 6 and 17 years old at the end of 2021. They will receive $3,600 per qualifying child, under age 6 at the end of 2021.

The official dates for the monthly payments are: July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15.

“We have been working hard to begin delivering the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit to millions of families with children in July,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

“This new tool will help more people easily gain access to this important credit as well as help people who don’t normally file a tax return obtain an Economic Impact Payment. We encourage people to review the details about this important new effort.”

The Non-filer Sign-up tool is for people who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to register for Economic Impact Payments. The tool enables them to provide required information about themselves, their qualifying children age 17 and under, their other dependents, and their direct deposit bank information so the IRS can quickly and easily deposit the payments directly into their checking or savings account.

No action needed by most families

Eligible families who already filed or plan to file 2019 or 2020 income tax returns should not use this tool. Once the IRS processes their 2019 or 2020 tax return, the information will be used to determine eligibility and issue advance payments. Families who want to claim other tax benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income families, should not use this tool and instead file a regular tax return. For them, the fastest and easiest way to file a return is the Free File system, available only on IRS.gov.

Public-private partnership plays vital role

Intuit developed the Non-filer Sign-up tool for the IRS and delivers this tool through its participation in the Free File Alliance. Intuit has a long history of working closely with the IRS on innovative solutions, including last year’s Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool. In addition, for many years, Intuit has offered Free File Fillable Forms, also delivered through the Free File Alliance. This is the electronic version of IRS paper forms, which provides all taxpayers with the option to electronically file for free. There are no income restrictions for using this option to file a 2020 tax return.

Watch out for scams

The IRS urges everyone to be on the lookout for scams related to both Advance Child Tax Credit payments and Economic Impact Payments. The IRS emphasized that the only way to get either of these benefits is by either filing a tax return with the IRS or registering online through the Non-filer Sign-up tool, exclusively on IRS.gov. Any other option is a scam.

Watch out for scams using email, phone calls or texts related to the payments. Be careful and cautious: The IRS never sends unsolicited electronic communications asking anyone to open attachments or visit a non-governmental web site.

