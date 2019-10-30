(CNN) – Today is National Candy Corn Day!
Tomorrow is Halloween, and candy will take center stage as little ghosts and goblins head out door to door to collect treats.
But that doesn’t mean a Halloween classic can’t get some attention a little early.
The sugary sweet looks like a yellow, orange, and white horn.
Love it or hate it — it often leads to debate.
But after over 100 years, there is no denying candy corn is a Halloween staple.
LATEST STORIES:
- Penn State reacts to NCAA announcement on possible athlete compensation
- Passenger dead, driver arrested following early morning DUI crash on Johns Island
- Deputies searching for missing man with ‘several medical conditions’
- It’s National Candy Corn day!
- Truffles the cat helps kids feel comfortable wearing glasses