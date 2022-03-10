SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time in two years, Savannah will host its renowned St. Patrick’s Day parade.

City council members approved the parade permit to the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee on Thursday, a week out from the big celebration.

“Thank you for working with us and getting us to this place,” said John Fogarty, the committee’s general chairperson, to the council.

“We know that what we put out on the streets — hopefully, if we get our little piece of paper today — on March 17, we’ll make all of you proud, too,” he added.

Mayor Van Johnson took a moment to reflect on the decisions to cancel two parades in a row amid COVID-19.

“We just could not believe that was happening,” he said of the 2020 postponement.

The mayor said he promised the committee the parade would be back as soon as coronavirus numbers improved.

“Ladies and gentleman, through the work of a whole bunch of people, through the perseverance of our community, through being ‘Savannah Strong,’ our numbers are so much better than they were before,” Johnson said.

“And as promised, we’re back,” he added, met with applause.