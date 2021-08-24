It’s that time again, Pumpkin Spice and everything nice!

The pumpkin spice flavor or scent is usually a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves.

The return of the Pumpkin flavor for Starbucks is here!

Starting August 24, pumpkin is making its return to Starbucks stores across the U.S. The flavor will include the return of menu items such as pumpkin scone, pumpkin cream cheese muffin, pumpkin cream cold brew, and of course, the pumpkin spice latte.

Starbucks fall menu is always one everyone looks forward to each year.

This year, Starbucks is celebrating their fall menu favorties with its new Pumpkin Love O’ Meter. This will be a fun digital pumpkin personality quiz that invites customers to find out exactly how much they love the pumpkin flavor.

If you are truly a pumpkin lover, you can be sure to bring the taste of pumpkin home.

Starbucks has a variety of pumpkin spice flavored ground, packaged and ready to drink products available for purchase.

For more information on fall flavors and Starbucks specials, click here.