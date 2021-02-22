Jackson State opens season with shutout win, Sanders confirms personal items stolen during game

VIDEO ABOVE: Highlights and postgame reaction from Deion Sanders and the players. Plus defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman joins us in studio to break down the game.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Deion Sanders’ first game as Jackson State head football coach started with a surprise appearance from his good friend Troy Aikman and ended with a Gatorade bath as the Tigers shut out Edward Waters, 53-0. Unfortunately the victory came with some mixed emotions. Sanders opened the postgame press conference up by saying his personal items were stolen during the game.

“My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office,” Sanders later said on Twitter. “We have retrieved them since being reported. My staff member witnessed the crime.”

“Immediately following our win today several items belong to Coach Prime were taken from the locker room,” JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson said in a statement. “Those items were quickly recovered and returned. While we consider this an isolated incident, we are thoroughly reviewing security protocols to ensure this does not happen again. However, we refuse to let this dampen the victory for our JSU Tigers, who have worked hard for this moment. We want them to enjoy this time, as we look forward to more game-winning celebrations in the future.”

Jackson State will return to action next Saturday when they host Mississippi Valley State.