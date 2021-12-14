James Brown estate sold to publishing company

(WJBF) – The Godfather of Soul, James Brown’s estate has been sold to a publishing company.

Primary Wave announced that it has agreed to a deal to purchase the estate.

The price is reportedly $90 million dollars.

That means Primary Wave will control Brown’s publishing, music, master recordings, as well as his name and likeness rights.

Brown died on Christmas day 2006. His estate was part of several lawsuits that took years to settle.

We reached out to the Brown family, who says they look forward to working with Primary Wave.

You can read Primary Wave’s full announcement on their website