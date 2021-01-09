Jeopardy! bids farewell to longtime host Alex Trebek with tribute on his final episode

(WIVB)– Loyal viewers of the show Jeopardy! said goodbye to host Alex Trebek, who’s been at the helm since 1984, one last time.

Trebek, according to Jeopardy’s website, had appeared in more than 8,000 episodes of the show. Along the way, he garnered quite the following.

The Ontario native passed away in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer. However, pre-taped episodes of Jeopardy featuring Trebek aired until January 8, 2021.

The show paid homage to Trebek at the conclusion of their Friday night episode.

A video montage played featuring Alex throughout his decades hosting the show. The video was accompanied by the song Once Before I Go.

Jeopardy! simply tweeted “Simply the best. Thank you Alex.”

View the montage in the tweet below: