Jeopardy! card game add trivia to your commute

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (CNN) — Fans of the game show “Jeopardy” will now be able to test their own knowledge while they sit in traffic.

The show is releasing a hands-free, voice-based app hosted by Alex Trebek himself. It will feature questions from actual Jeopardy! games over the show’s past 35 seasons.

You can play a free trial game when you download the “drivetime” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The new game comes out just in time for the start of the 36th season of Jeopardy! – which airs right here on WCBD News 2 weeknights at 7:30 p.m.

The season kicked off Monday, just a few days after Trebek announced he finished treatment for pancreatic cancer.