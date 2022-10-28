PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — New developments are unfolding involving the man accused of killing and raping 5-year-old Kamarie Holland in December of 2021.

Jeremy Williams, 38, was indicted last week on new sexual abuse charges pertaining to another child.

Williams was served with the new charges on Oct. 26. He currently is being held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

Russel County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey offers details on the new development.

“This all involves a child unrelated to the last case. This child is under 6 years of age at the time of the allegation,” said District Attorney-elect Chancey. “Sodomy, first. Rape, first. And sexual abuse of a child. Those are all new felonies that have come out.”

Chancey says he hopes to try the case next year, but it may not be tried until 2024.

If convicted of killing Holland, Williams could face the death penalty. Circuit Court Judge David Johnson has issued a gag order in Holland’s case.

Kristy Siple, mother of Holland, faces charges of murder and child trafficking in her daughter’s death. She is in the Russell County Jail.

Williams is also under investigation in the 2005 death of his daughter, one-month-old Naudia Treniece Williams.