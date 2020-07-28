Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome their first baby

Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

(WDVM) – Jonas Brothers band member Joe Jonas and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner welcomed their first child this week, according to TMZ.

The baby girl was born on July 22 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas and Turner only shared the news with family and friends.

Entertainment Tonight reports, “The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.”

Jonas and Turner got married in May 2019 in Las Vegas, after the Billboard Music Awards.