On August 5, 1930, the first man on the moon was born. Today, Neil Armstrong would have celebrated his 90th birthday.

The first human Moon landing mission ended on July 24, 1969, with the splashdown of Apollo 11 in the Pacific Ocean.

Within a few hours, the 49 pounds of precious Moon rocks were on their way to the Lunar Receiving Laboratory.

The astronauts, Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, and Michael Collins arrived two days later.

At the end of the month their spacecraft the Command Module Columbia followed.

Humans, spacecraft, and samples were all required to complete the mandatory 21-day quarantine period in the Lunar Receiving Laboratory to prevent back-contamination of the Earth by any possible lunar micro-organisms.

The astronauts’ routine was modified on Aug. 5, when workers threw a surprise birthday party for Armstrong.