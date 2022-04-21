CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re taught from the very beginning if you hit someone while driving a car, you stop. One man, however, said he has learned that’s the wrong answer.

“Do the opposite,” the man said, “Because it’s not safe! If you get out of your car, you’re putting yourself in immediate danger.”

Sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022, he was attacked by a group of juveniles riding their bikes in the middle of Parkwood Avenue.

“They were doing wheelies and circles,” he told QCN. “I didn’t see no pedestrians on my side, so the light had turned green, and I started to go and I clipped one of the kids on their bikes.”

Like most of us would, he got out of his car to see if the kid was OK.

“Next thing I know, he signaled for two more kids to come and when he did that, they started to surround me,” the man said, “I backpedaled and ran. So, as I’m running, I hear the footsteps, I looked back and that’s when I fell and after that, they jumped me and beat me up. They ran my pockets. They took my phone, my wallet, my car keys, and my car.”

Police eventually found his damaged Hyundai after tracking the teens with a helicopter.

“They crashed my car, and they ran,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, doctors gave him more bad news.

“Then I got to the hospital, and they said you tore your patellar tendon in half.”

The FedEx employee who drives for Uber, Uber Eats, Lyft and Grubhub say he won’t get his car back for a while and couldn’t drive one right now if he wanted to. He won’t be able to bend his knee at all for another month.

“I don’t have no money coming in right now,” he said. “I’m working on getting unemployment, but as far as my regular cash flow, yes, this set me back a lot.”

With the help of the “find my iPhone app,” the man was able to lead police to the four juveniles who still had his phone, and when he sees them in court, that’s when he’ll finally know who he was pressing charges against.

“I talked to the detective yesterday,” he told QCN. “They wouldn’t mention names because they’re juveniles.”

The man did receive a letter in the mail with a page explaining the juvenile court process. It said most juvenile court cases are resolved by the kid admitting to certain charges, and the Assistant District Attorney may make an offer to the juvenile’s lawyer for a lesser charge.

The man said he’s seen QCN’s stories about bicycle gangs around Charlotte, and he’s concerned he won’t be their last victim.