Juvenile charged with attempted murder in Northlake Mall shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A juvenile has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred inside the Northlake Mall this weekend, officials said on Sunday.

Officials responded to calls regarding the shooting around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a busy time of the day for a mall packed with lots of shoppers.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify a juvenile and a ‘secure custody order’ was issued for attempted murder. The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without incident, the police report indicated.

Three people were treated by Medic for injuries that occurred in the aftermath of the shooting. No individuals suffered a gunshot wound, CMPD said.

Detectives said only one gunshot was fired inside the mall.

Alyssa Carpenter was with her family inside when the shot was fired around 3:30 Saturday afternoon. Her daughter got lost as people inside rushed for cover. She was reunited with her a little while later.

“It was very terrifying, I was running and I was screaming her name,” Carpenter said. “I ran the whole entire building until I finally found her.”

A Gun Suppression Team and the Juvenile Justice Department were both involved in the investigation.

This remains an active investigation.