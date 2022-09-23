CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was found responsible for several Cabarrus County school bomb threats earlier this week, according to the Concord Police Department.

The threats happened on Sept. 20 and 21; they included Jay M. Robinson High School and Cox Mill High School.

Police say an ‘out-of-state tip’ from a concerned person provided information in closing the case.

A juvenile petition has been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for four counts of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.