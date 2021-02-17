‘Juvenile playing with fire’ sparks large south Charlotte condo fire; 30 people displaced

Nation & World News
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A large, two-alarm fire damaged a south Charlotte condominium early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said fire crews responded to a two-story condominium near 2000 Stoney Point Drive and saw heavy fire showing from the building.

Charlotte Fire said the fire was started by a “juvenile playing with fire.”

30 people have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

CFD estimated the damages to be $276,000 worth.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on scene gathering more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES