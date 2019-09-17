Kaepernick Nike ad wins Emmy for ‘outstanding commercial’

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Nike’s controversial ad with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has won an Emmy for “outstanding commercial” at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The ad was released just days before the 2018 NFL season and was titled “Dream Crazy.” It featured sports legends such as Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 after he began a protest of police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem. His supporters claim he is being blackballed by the NFL owners so they don’t have to deal with fan blowback if they sign him.

Critics say that Kaepernick is choosing not to play in the NFL and that he is not talented enough to earn a starting job anyway.

Kaepernick and Nike both made headlines back in July when the apparel company pulled shoes off the shelf featuring the Betsy Ross flag because Kaepernick complained that it harkened to slavery.