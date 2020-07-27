‘Karen’ filmed yelling racial slur at Asian woman at California post office

LOS ALTOS, Calif. (KRON) – A white woman was caught on camera harassing and using a racial slur at an Asian woman at a post office in Los Altos, California, according to video posted to Twitter.

The video shows the white woman get aggressive with an Asian woman working at the post office. It’s unclear what upset the woman, but she appeared to be angry with the service.

She can be heard saying “can’t you just do your job? It’s simple.”

The white woman continued to raise her voice at the worker. The Asian woman walked away for a second, when the white woman allegedly called her “c—k”.

WARNING: Video contains offensive langugage

That’s when bystanders had enough.

“That is not acceptable,” one man can be heard saying.

One woman waiting in line was apparently on the phone with the police, while others in line had their phones out recording the incident.

The white woman then exchanged some words with the bystanders, getting loud with them as well.

As she grabbed her things and walked off, she can be heard calling the Asian woman a “b—-” and a “f—— c—k”.

She walked out of the post office as bystanders continued to record her.

“Bye Karen,” one man said as she exited the building.