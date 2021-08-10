Kate Beckinsale lists longtime home in Brentwood

(TheRealDeal) – Actress Kate Beckinsale has listed her longtime home above Mandeville Canyon in Brentwood.

Beckinsale is asking $4 million for the 3,600-square-foot home, according to Dirt. That’s just above the $3.6 million she paid for the place in 2006.

The home at 2445 Banyan Drive dates from the mid-1960s and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The main bedroom is on the second floor and includes a fireplace and access to a private bridge that leads over the backyard to a secluded spa.

Last August, it was reported that police were called to the home regarding an alleged stalker.

The market for homes remains hot in the Los Angeles area, and several big deals have closed in Brentwood this year. The largest was the $44 million sale of a spec mansion in June. Spec builder Ramtin Ray Nosrati sold the 30,000-square-foot behemoth to hedge funder Jeffrey Feinberg.

Also that month, Cypress Equity Investment CEO Michael Sorochinsky sold his 9,800-square-foot home for $13.9 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty co-founder Howard Schwimmer also closed a big-ticket deal in Brentwood this year, paying $17.4 million for a 7,000-square-foot mansion.