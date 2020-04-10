Killeen native hailed as a hero during Walmart massacre found dead

Fort Bliss is confirming that Pvt. Glendon Oakley was found dead in his on-post quarters April 8th.

The Killeen-native earned an Army Commendation Medal for his actions during the terrorist attack on an El Paso Walmart last August.

Officials say they do not suspect foul play in Oakley’s death, but Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are looking at all possibilities.

Oakley served as an automated supply logistical specialist, assigned to 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade.

Oakley’s awards and decorations also include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.