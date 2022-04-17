RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – A known member of the Ghost Face Gangsters has been arrested for a child sex crime, according to the Rincon Police Department.

Alfred Woods was arrested this week for possession or control of material depicting a minor, sexually explicit conduct, tampering with evidence and willful obstruction of an officer, police said.

Further details of his arrest were not immediately released.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the Ghost Face Gangsters are a white supremacist street gang. Operating largely from inside prisons, the gang is known to aid in distributing controlled substances.