KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville field office of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg was vandalized overnight Friday.
Knoxville police received a complaint Friday that the front door of the Bloomberg field office on Western Avenue was vandalized with expletives and markings on three signs.
The incident occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. The complainant did not have any suspect or witness information or security cameras.
It comes just one week after two Bloomberg campaign offices in Ohio were vandalized.
A Knoxville police Property Crimes Unit investigator to the incident.
- Kids can now drive a car into surgery at UPMC Hamot
- Knoxville campaign office of Mike Bloomberg vandalized
- Northampton father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Police investigate ‘200 acts of apparent prostitution’ at gentlemen’s club in Myrtle Beach