Knoxville Catholic football coach charged with drunken driving, drug possession

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The head football coach of Knoxville Catholic High School is suspended after he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession on Thursday, April 1.

Knoxville Catholic High School Principal Dickie Sompayrac said Steve Matthews is suspended indefinitely with pay.

According to court documents, Matthews was pulled over on Alcoa Highway near Maloney Road at 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. A Knoxville Police officer reported an alcoholic beverage was visible in the back pocket of the front passenger seat. The officer reported Matthews was unsteady on his feet when exiting the vehicle and smelled of alcohol.

A plastic bag containing seven pills identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitrartrate, a schedule II narcotic, was found during a search of the vehicle. The officer said Matthews stated he has a prescription but Matthews was unable to provide proof at the time.

Matthews declined a field sobriety test and was taken into custody without incident.

Matthews initially reported to the officer he had consumed 5-6 beers that night but stated it was 3-4 when asked a short time later, the report states.

An arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.

Matthews has served as the head football coach at Knoxville Catholic High School since 2013. He led the team to the 2017 State Championship and has been named a regional coach of the year twice. He was an NFL quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Oilers from 1994 to 1998.