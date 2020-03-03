Knoxville family quarantined after trip to China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Health Department asked a Knoxville family to self-quarantine in their home for 14 days after returning from China.



Victor Price, his wife and stepdaughter went to Dalian, China on Jan. 26 to visit his wife’s side of the family for the Chinese New Year. They had heard some buzz about coronavirus prior to the trip, but at the time, it hadn’t yet triggered widespread panic.

Toward the end of the trip, the city started to shut down around them.

“All the hotels were closed. They closed all the hotels, this is throughout China. They closed all the restaurants, closed all the dental offices,” Victor Price said.

He says he then got an email saying their flight back home was canceled.

“I got an email saying that my flight was canceled and there was no options except we’ll be in touch about a refund,” Victor said.

Victor’s stepdaughter was able to find a flight to Tokyo that would take them back to the U.S.

The family had to undergo airport screenings every step of the trip.

As soon as they touched down in Knoxville, Tenn. they were contacted to be tested again.

Although they never showed any symptoms, the health department recommended a temporary self-quarantine to be safe.

“I didn’t go to Sunday school, I didn’t meet friends for lunch or things of that nature. I didn’t mind being quarantined, I just didn’t want to be quarantined in China,” Victor said.

The quarantine period is now over and the family is not sick.

