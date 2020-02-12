Kobe Bryant, daughter buried in Southern California cemetery

FILE – In this March 2, 2019, file photo Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Conn. A public memorial service for Bryant, Gianna and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Death certificates show Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home.

Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar features meticulous landscaping, open courtyards and fountains. Actor John Wayne also is buried there.

The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The cause is under investigation.

The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.