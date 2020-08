MIAMI – MAY 17: Glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen May 17, 2004 in Miami, Florida. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. last week said that the low-carb diet trend has hurt sales and they now face shareholder lawsuits alleging it misled investors about the direction its business was headed. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Krispy Kreme will give away FREE donuts and coffee to teachers next week for Educator Appreciation Week.

Everyone who orders a dozen donuts will get an extra special, “Straight A”, dozen on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme says it is a way to say thank you to teachers, mentors, parents, siblings, neighbors and friends during the pandemic.