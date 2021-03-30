Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts, coffee on Mondays — no vaccine required

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – You may have heard of Krispy Kreme’s viral campaign offering anyone who got their COVID-19 vaccine a free doughnut for every day of the rest of the year.

But did you know you can still get your hands on a free doughnut (plus a free coffee!) — no vaccine required?

Krispy Kreme’s “Be Sweet To Yourself” promotion is valid for a free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut every Monday through May 24, no purchase necessary.

Anyone can take part in the deal at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme stores while supplies last. It is not valid with online orders or other coupons.

Even sweeter, every weekend through May 23, you can get a “Be Sweet Dozen” for $1 when you buy any dozen doughnuts at regular price.