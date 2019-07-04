Krispy Kreme offers patriotic doughnuts, free dozen w/ purchase on July 4

(WSAV) – Today is the last day to treat yourself to a patriotic doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

Through the end of today, Krispy Kreme is selling its “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection. The company is also offering members of its rewards program a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts when they purchase any dozen.

Krispy Kreme’s “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection features three red, white and blue treats:

Freedom Ring Doughnut : Inspired by the American flag, this doughnut is decorated with red, white, and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

: Inspired by the American flag, this doughnut is decorated with red, white, and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Sprinkled Ring Doughnut : This doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.

: This doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. Firework Ring Doughnut: An interpretation of a Fourth of July staple, this doughnut is dipped in blue icing and decorated with red and white stripes.

Krispy Kreme rewards members can snag a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts today with the purchase of any dozen. Customers can sign up here.