Krispy Kreme offers patriotic doughnuts, free dozen w/ purchase on July 4

by: WSAV

Posted: / Updated:

(WSAV) – Today is the last day to treat yourself to a patriotic doughnut at Krispy Kreme.

Through the end of today, Krispy Kreme is selling its “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection. The company is also offering members of its rewards program a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts when they purchase any dozen.

Krispy Kreme’s “Let Freedom Ring” doughnut collection features three red, white and blue treats:

  • Freedom Ring Doughnut: Inspired by the American flag, this doughnut is decorated with red, white, and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.
  • Sprinkled Ring Doughnut: This doughnut is Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles.
  • Firework Ring Doughnut: An interpretation of a Fourth of July staple, this doughnut is dipped in blue icing and decorated with red and white stripes.

Krispy Kreme rewards members can snag a free dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts today with the purchase of any dozen. Customers can sign up here.

