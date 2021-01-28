Lake City candlelight vigil set tonight in observance of 35th anniversary of Challenger disaster, death of Dr. McNair

Flowers line the railing placed their by visitors at the Space Mirror Memorial during a ceremony to honor fallen astronauts at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The memorial displays the names of astronauts that lost their lives furthering the cause of space exploration. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

You can watch the live stream on this page beginning at 6 tonight.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WBTW/AP) — Today is the 35th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger disaster, which killed all seven astronauts on board, including Dr. Ron McNair of Lake City.

McNair and other astronauts who were on board the Challenger died on Jan. 28, 1986, when the space shuttle blew up.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Memorial Park on East Main Street in Lake City. Everyone is invited, but COVID-19 guidelines are in place and masks are required.

The Ron McNair Committee hosts the candlelight vigil each year.

Elsewhere, NASA leaders, retired launch directors, families of fallen astronauts and space fans marked the 35th anniversary, vowing never to forget the seven who died during liftoff.

The pandemic kept this year’s remembrance more muted than usual.

Barely 100 people — all masked and seated or standing far apart — gathered in front of Kennedy Space Center’s Space Mirror Memorial. The late morning ceremony was held almost exactly the same time as the accident shortly after liftoff on Jan. 28, 1986.

Among the attendees: Donna Smith, visiting from Florida’s Gulf Coast to “make sure they’re never forgotten.” She was a high school student when the crew was lost; the sky was so clear that frigid morning that she could see the doomed launch all the way across the state.

The widow of Challenger commander Dick Scobee quietly observed the anniversary from her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee. In a recent interview, June Scobee Rodgers said the presence of teacher Christa McAuliffe on the flight added to the crew’s lasting legacy.

Scobee Rodgers, herself a longtime educator, said her husband was assigned the teacher-in-space flight because of her own career. NASA figured “he would have compassion for a teacher,” she told The Associated Press.

A social studies teacher in Concord, New Hampshire, McAuliffe was going to perform experiments and offer lessons from space.

Scobee Rodgers helped establish the Challenger Center for Space Science Education in the wake of the accident, along with the other Challenger families. She said that helped all of them heal and “move forward.”

“In their loss, somehow, their mission continues in many, many different ways,” she said.

Flags flew half-staff at NASA centers around the country Thursday, with small ceremonies also held at Johnson Space Center in Houston and Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. The U.S. Mint is offering a new commemorative silver dollar honoring McAuliffe.